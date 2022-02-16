'Got to get extra security for wedding now': Glenn Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invitation gets leaked online

By Online Desk

Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman, who is of Indian descent.

The wedding which was set to be a private event, consisting of just 350 of his closest friends and family, has now become the talk of the town.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore star stated that the relatives over in India just got a little bit excited about the wedding and decide to show a few friends and eventually the invitation landed all over the internet.

In an interaction with www.cricket.com.au, the veteran all-rounder said, "It was not ideal. We've got to get extra security for the wedding now. It was supposed to be a private event and unfortunately the relatives over in India just got a little bit excited and decide to show a few friends. Next minute, it's in pretty much every paper over there and I'm getting tweeted it by pretty much everyone. So that was that was a shock. It's been a busy couple of days. "

The Tamil invitation to the traditional Hindu wedding went viral on social media a few days back and ended up being shared by lakhs on multiple microblogging sites.

Maxwell got to know about the whole scenario after a former IPL teammate alerted Maxwell about the invitation being shared online.

GlennMaxwell marrying Vini Raman. Going by the cute traditional Tamil muhurta patrikai, we'd bet there may likely be a TamBram ceremony... Will there be a white gown wedding too?

Congratulations Glenn and Vini ! @Gmaxi_32 pic.twitter.com/uJeSjHM1we — Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) February 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Maxwell is also putting up a splendid display on the cricket field as well as his power-hitting handed Australia a massive win against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20 series.

Maxwell slammed 39 off 25 balls as a dominant Australia thumped Sri Lanka by six wickets to win their third straight Twenty20 clash and seal the series in Canberra on Tuesday.

The world champions have an unassailable 3-0 lead with two games to play after taking the opening match by 20 runs then clinching the second in a thrilling super over finish after it ended in a tie.

They made a slow start chasing 122 to win at Manuka Oval, losing two early wickets before skipper Aaron Finch (35) and the big-hitting Maxwell steadied the ship.

They achieved the target with 19 balls to spare and the loss of four wickets.

(With Inputs From AFP)