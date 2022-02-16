Kevin Pietersen reaches out to India, PM Modi for help, Income Tax Department comes to his rescue

By Online Desk

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen requested some urgent help from 'India' after he lost his PAN Card. The cricket legend on Twitter shared his concern regarding it and even asked PM Narendra Modi to get him out of the issue.

Pietersen, who is one of the popular faces on Star Sports, during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, claimed that he had lost his PAN Card and wanted help immediately as he would be traveling to India soon.

He wrote, "INDIA PLEASE HELP. I’ve misplaced my PAN card & travelling Mon to India but need the physical card for work. Can some PLEASE PLEASE direct me to someone who I can contact asap to help me? "

INDIA PLEASE HELP



I’ve misplaced my PAN card & travelling Mon to India but need the physical card for work.



Can some PLEASE PLEASE direct me to someone who I can contact asap to help me?



— Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 15, 2022

He also tweeted out the same in Hindi as well and requested PM Narendra Modi's intervention.

भारत कृपया मदद करें



मैंने अपना पैन कार्ड खो दिया है और सोम यात्रा कर रहा हूं लेकिन काम के लिए भौतिक कार्ड की जरूरत है।



क्या कोई कृपया मुझे किसी ऐसे व्यक्ति के पास भेज सकता है जिससे मैं अपनी सहायता के लिए यथाशीघ्र संपर्क कर सकूं?



cc @narendramodi — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) February 15, 2022

Income Tax India responded to Pietersen, asked him to follow a set of instructions to apply for a reprint of physical PAN card.

Income Tax Department in a series of tweets wrote, "Dear Kevin Pietersen, We are here to help you. If you have your PAN details with you, please visit these links for the procedure to apply for reprint of physical PAN Card: https://www.tin-nsdl.com/services/pan/pan-index.html, https://www.pan.utiitsl.com/PAN/mainform.html. In case, however, you don’t remember your PAN details and need to ascertain the PAN for applying for reprint of physical card, please write to us at adg1.systems@incometax.gov.in & jd.systems1.1@incometax.gov.in."

In case, however, you don’t remember your PAN details and need to ascertain the PAN for applying for reprint of physical card, please write to us at adg1.systems@incometax.gov.in & jd.systems1.1@incometax.gov.in (2/2) — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) February 15, 2022

Following this, Pietersen thanked the I-T Department for their assistance.

Pietersen has been part of the commentary team of the IPL for the past few years. Prior to his retirement, he had represented teams like Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Deccan Chargers, Pune Supergiants and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Recently, Pietersen had expressed his gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi for his greetings on India's 73rd Republic Day.

On Twitter, Pietersen wrote, "Dear, Mr @narendramodi, Thanks for the incredibly kind words in your letter to me. Ever since stepping foot in India in 2003, I've grown more in love with your country on every visit. I was recently asked, 'what do you most like about India' & my answer was easy - THE PEOPLE."

"Happy Republic Day to all Indians for a couple days ago. A proud country & a powerhouse globally! I look forward to meeting you in person soon, to thank you for how India is a global leader in protecting its wildlife! My best wishes!" he said in another tweet.

Happy Republic Day to all Indians for a couple days ago. A proud country & a powerhouse globally!

I look forward to meeting you in person soon, to thank you for how India is a global leader in protecting its wildlife!

My best wishes!

pic.twitter.com/oxcwWEgmuX — Kevin Pietersen (@KP24) January 28, 2022

Pietersen's response came after PM Modi's letter of appreciation thanking the England legend for his love towards India.