STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Virat Kohli set for 100th Test in Mohali; day-nighter in Bengaluru

The two-Test series, the first match of which will be Kohli's 100th Test, will follow three T20Is that will be played in Lucknow and Dharamshala.

Published: 16th February 2022 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2022 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI on Tuesday announced a revised itinerary for the home series against Sri Lanka, beginning February 25, confirming that the Twenty20 series will be played before the two Tests.

Originally, the two-Test series was planned before the T20s but the BCCI has made the change following a request from Sri Lanka Cricket.

"Sri Lanka will first play the T20I series comprising three matches followed by a two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship, 2021-23," said the BCCI in a statement.

It was widely reported that the T20s against the Lankan side will take place before Test matches in Mohali and Bengaluru and the cricket body has now confirmed it.

Virat Kohli is expected to play his 100th game in Mohali from March 4-8.

The second Test will be played in Bengaluru from February 12-16 and will be a day-night affair.

The last pink ball Test played in India, in Ahmedabad last, ended inside two days with England crumbling on a rank turner.

The first T20 will be played in Lucknow on February 25 before the teams travel up the hills to Dharamsala for the second and third games on February 26 and 27.

With the schedule announced for the Sri Lanka series, the BCCI is expected to name the Test captain, a post that was left vacant in the wake of Kohli's unexpected resignation a day after India lost the Test series in South Africa.

Kohli ended his tenure as India's most successful Test captain with 40 wins, 11 draws and 17 losses in 68 Tests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Virat Kohli 100th Test Sri Lanka tour of India India vs Sri Lanka Test series India vs Sri Lanka ODI series
India Matters
Huawei (Photo | AP)
Tax evasion charges: I-T searches premises of Chinese telecom major Huawei
Bappi Lahiri (Photo | PTI)
Another legend gone: Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies at 69
Bengaluru: Four-year-old wins battle against battery lodged in stomach
Australia cricketer Glenn Maxwell is all set to tie the knot with his long-time girlfriend Vini Raman. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)
'Need extra security': Maxwell after his Tamil marriage invite leaked online

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp