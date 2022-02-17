STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shane Watson supports Australia having different coaches for different formats

Shane Watson believes that the time has come for Australia to have different coaches for white-ball format and Tests.

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

BRISBANE: Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson believes that the time has come for the country to have different coaches for white-ball format and Tests.

Justin Langer had resigned as coach of the senior men's team earlier this month and then Cricket Australia appointed Andrew McDonald as interim head coach.

"I think it is going to have to be a necessity to break up the formats with their (Australia's) coaches. I think there is a good chance they will split the roles as I don't think it is sustainable that everyone does every single format for a long period of time," Watson said on 'The ICC Review'.

"There is always going to be burnout and fatigue in a team environment, especially now with Covid and bubbles and similar situations that are around. The sooner that Cricket Australia break up the formats with the coaches I think everyone will benefit from it," he added.

Watson has also lent his support to Trevor Bayliss, saying Cricket Australia should look at him as a potential coach. Bayliss was England's coach when the Eoin Morgan-led side won the World Cup in 2019.

"I love the experience Trevor Bayliss has," Watson. He has probably seen every single thing possible in cricket just about and I would love to see him get a great opportunity. Andrew McDonald is a great coach and is in the early part of his career, but I would err towards experience just for this interim period for the next stage of Australian cricket," said Watson.

Talking about Langer, Watson said: "Langer did a tremendous job to know the success he had as a coach to be able to be a part of a team and the resurrection of them winning the T20 World Cup for the first time. There have been a lot of tries beforehand and the team wasn't able to get across the line, to be able to win the most recent Ashes series 4-0 here at home is an incredible achievement as a coach."

"He did a brilliant job at a time when Australian cricket really needed someone to come in and pull back everyone around the team at that time too and instill the fabric of the baggy green is exactly what Justin Langer did incredibly well," he added.

