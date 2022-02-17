STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Windies blown away

Debutant Bishnoi stars with the ball as India win by six wickets

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is huge competition for slots in the Indian team, be it any department of the game. So when players get their opportunities to showcase their mettle, it becomes imperative for them to create an impression. With World Cup in the horizon, every opportunity counts. 

Likewise, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who was handed his maiden cap against West Indies in the first T20I at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday, must have been desperate to prove himself at the top level after the success in the Indian Premier League for a couple of seasons.

The 21-year-old did no harm to his growing reputation with figures of 2/17. His spell helped India restrict West Indies to 157/7 which the hosts overcame successfully in the 19th over. Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav applied the finishing touches when they were in a spot of bother after losing quick wickets during the middle overs. India have thus taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Even big hitters including Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard were not able to score freely against Bishnoi, who bowled the wrong one more often than not. Bowling around the speed of 96-97 km/h, he was not allowing the batsmen to have a free swing on the leg side and tried to bowl in the off-stump channel. Sometimes it did not work, as his six wides suggest.

But, it showed that the bowler had a plan in place. If one looks at the figures of Chahal (1/34), the senior pro in the squad, Bishnoi’s bowling effort looks even more wonderful. The latter bowled the most number of dot balls (17),as batters struggled to pick his deliveries. 

When India’s turn came to bat, Rohit continued his love affair with Eden Gardens, smashing the West Indies bowlers all around the park with his big hits. The skipper scored 19-ball 40 to lay the platform for the rest of the batsmen to follow.

On the other hand, Ishan Kishan was not able to score freely as he scored 42-ball 35. India were also in a spot of bother when they lost Kishan, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in quick succession. However, Suryakumar (34) and Venkatesh Iyer (24) ensured India remained in control.

Brief scores: West Indies 157/7 in 20 ovs (Pooran 61, Mayers 31, Bishnoi 2/17, Harshal 2/37) lost to India 162/4 in 18.5 ovs (Rohit 40, Suryakumar 34 n.o, Chase 2/14).

