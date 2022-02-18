West Indies opt to bowl against India in second T20

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Indies have won the toss and opted to field against India in the second T20 being played at Eden Gardens on Friday.

India have named an unchanged eleven while West Indies have brought back Jason Holder in place of Fabian Allen.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell.