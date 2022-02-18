STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
West Indies opt to bowl against India in second T20

India have named an unchanged eleven while West Indies have brought back Jason Holder in place of Fabian Allen.

India-West Indies

Members of India, right, and West Indies teams stand for their national anthems ahead of their first Twenty20 international cricket match in Kolkata, India, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Indies have won the toss and opted to field against India in the second T20 being played at Eden Gardens on Friday.

India have named an unchanged eleven while West Indies have brought back Jason Holder in place of Fabian Allen.

India lead the three-match series 1-0.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (w), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell.

