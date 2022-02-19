STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BCCI gives Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant break from bio-bubble before third T20I against WI

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has also reportedly been given a break from the bio-bubble and both of them will be skipping the third T20I against West Indies and the Sri Lanka series that will follow.

India's Virat Kohli, left greets Rishabh Pant who hit a four during their second one day international match against West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Feb. 9, 2022.

India's Virat Kohli, left greets Rishabh Pant who hit a four during their second one day international match against West Indies in Ahmedabad, India, Feb. 9, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BCCI has given senior batter Virat Kohli a 10-day break from the Indian team's bio-bubble as he left for home before the third T20 International against the West Indies scheduled in Kolkata on Sunday.

As reported by PTI on Friday, Kohli will not be playing in the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka beginning on February 24 in Lucknow followed by two more games at Dharamsala on February 26 and 27.

"Yes, Kohli has left home on Saturday morning as India have already won the series. As it has been decided by BCCI, it will be a policy to give all the regular all-format players periodic breaks from the bubble to ensure that their workload management and mental health is taken care of," a senior BCCI official privy to the development told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has also reportedly been given a break from the bio-bubble. Pant, just like Kohli, is set to miss India's third T20I against West Indies and the T20 series with Sri Lanka that will follow.

The Indian team for the Sri Lanka series will be picked later in the day.

