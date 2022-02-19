Pakistan cricket fan has request for Virat Kohli, holds special poster during PSL 2022 match

By Online Desk

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli is one of the most loved cricketers across the world, which also includes neighbors Pakistan.

The talismanic batter has a huge fan following in Pakistan, which has been well registered in the past.

One such die-hard fan of Virat was seen holding a special poster during the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The young lad, during the Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators match, expressed his desire to see Virat scoring a century in Pakistan.

Virat Kohli's poster in PSL in Pakistan and the fan wrote that "I want to see your century in Pakistan." - Virat Kohli's fan following is just Unmatchable. pic.twitter.com/b2sHIb5HBb — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) February 18, 2022

Virat Kohli poster during the Pakistan Super League match - the face of world cricket. pic.twitter.com/OiHA4QEFW5 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 18, 2022

Since India hasn't toured Pakistan since 2008 due to the uncordial relationship between both counties, Virat is yet to play a match in Pakistan in any format of the game.

Virat has a very impressive record against the neighbors in limited-overs cricket, whenever both the teams clash in the ICC tournaments.

He has amassed 536 runs against Pakistan in 13 ODI with an average of 48.72. While his T20 performance against the 'Men in Green' is even much better, where Virat has scored 311 runs from seven T20Is with an average of 77.75.

It will be interesting to see if Virat will be able to fulfill the Pakistan fan's wish in the coming days.

Since last 2019, Virat Kohli hasn't scored an international century, which has been a huge concern for the Indian fans and the 'Men In Blue'.

The 33-year-old's last ton came against Bangladesh during India's maiden day-night Test against the former.

Since then Virat has failed to reach the magical triple-figure score in any form of the game.

Meanwhile, during the ongoing T20 series against West Indies, the fans were able to witness Virat's exploits.

He was the aggressor and skipper Rohit was happy to play the second fiddle as the duo took India's score to almost 50 in the first six overs.

Virat hit his 30th fifty in the shortest format, his first since the 57 versus Pakistan in the T20 World Cup on October 24 last year.

The former captain's sheer elegance was on full display as he cut, pulled and also took the aerial route en route to his 41-ball 52 that had seven fours and one six.

Luck also favoured Kohli on the day as the former skipper brought up his 30th T20I fifty with a slog over long-on after Jason Holder failed to get hold of the catch as the ball went over the boundary.

But Kohli failed to make it big and was cleaned up by Chase two balls later after the Windies off-spinner breached his gate for his third wicket.

As Virat Kohli was back among runs with a fifty, Rishabh Pant smashed a quick-fire unbeaten 52 to lift India to a challenging 186/5.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel produced superb bowling in slog overs as India survived some anxious moments before walking out with an eight-run won over West Indies in the second T20I that handed them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here on Friday.

(With Inputs From PTI)