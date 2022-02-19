Ranji Trophy: J&K's Qamran Iqbal shows hidden spark, has ton in sight

Venkata Krishna B By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a team where the entire focus is on Abdul Samad and Umran Malik, Jammu & Kashmir’s Qamran Iqbal has been flying under the radar.

Even before the Samads and Umrans made headlines, Qamran was making headlines back in the Valley in 2018 and 2019. Part of the India Under-19 team, the opener failed to make the cut for Under-19 World Cup squad in 2020, but has since been earmarked as one for the future.

In many ways this is a breakthrough season for Qamran. Despite having the potential and performances in selection matches, the youngster has previously missed state berth in age-group and senior categories.

From the time Mithun Manhas, the former Delhi and J&K captain, saw him in 2017, Qamran has already experienced the highs and lows.

“Even four years back, he stood out. There was a spark in his batting, which you generally see with outstanding players. Due to some off-field issues, he didn’t get much chance then, but this time when I came back as administrator to JKCA, (Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association), we thought Qamran should get as many opportunities as possible,” Manhas said.

In 2018 too, it was Manhas who put in a word with Hrishikesh Kanitkar, who is handling the India Under-19 team at the National Cricket Academy.

Qamran was part of India’s extended pool, and even won three man of the match awards against South Africa, Afghanistan and Nepal.

While he didn’t join the team at the U-19 World Cup in South Africa, Manhas recalls Kanitkar asking him to take care of the boy.

“Not all of them get a chance. But, important thing is, that talent shouldn’t stagnate. He is a hard working guy and has a mature head on his shoulders. A good couple of seasons in Ranji Trophy will help him become a better batsman,” Manhas said.

On a day where Qamran ended unbeaten on 96, it is evident why he is rated quite high. After getting his team off to an aggressive start in response to Pondicherry’s total of 343 on Day 2 of their Ranji fixture at SSN College grounds, he seamlessly changed gears.

His aerial shots disappeared after the team lost debutant Jatin Wadhwan (69) as he went about building a partnership with No 3 Shunham Singh (51).

And once captain Ian Chauhan too fell immediately, with Abdul Samad around to play the shots, the 20-year-old Qamran was happy to drop anchor and ensure he remained unbeaten.

With fields up, and maiden first-class century in sight, Qamran instead of going for the glory, was content playing for the stumps.

“It is all about playing to situation isn’t it,” Qamran said.

“Actually, if you saw me play T20s, you would say, I’m not ideal for long format. And if anyone saw me play in the final session, they will say, I can’t be a T20 player. It is good if I can play according to each format and that is what the coach (Sanjeev Sharma) also told me during the breaks,” he added.

