STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Bist stars with all-round show as Nagaland defeat Sikkim 

Nagaland rode on veteran wicketkeeper-batter Chetan Bist's all-round show to down Sikkim by six wickets in their Ranji Trophy.

Published: 20th February 2022 06:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Cricket Ball

Image used for representational purposes only

By PTI

KOLKATA: Nagaland rode on veteran wicketkeeper-batter Chetan Bist's all-round show to down Sikkim by six wickets in their Ranji Trophy plate group opener here on Sunday.

The former Rajasthan glovesman slammed 115 and took eight catches behind the stumps as Nagaland chased down 174 in 40 overs to pocket six points.

Earlier, Shrikant Mundhe was the wrecker-in-chief with 3/46, while Abu Nechim and Nagaho Chishi claimed two wickets each as Nagaland bundled out Sikkim for 283 in 82 overs after they resumed the final day on 197/6 in their second essay.

Top-scorer Bist, who guided Nagaland to 412 in their first innings, was exceptional behind the stumps and took five catches in Sikkim's second innings.In their chase, Nagaland lost their opener Sedezhalie Rupero (13) cheaply inside 11 overs, but Mundhe took charge with a 96-ball 59 not out to seal the issue in his team's favour.

Brief Scores: At Jadavpur University 2nd Campus ground, Saltlake: Bihar 686/5 declared.Mizoram 328; 122.3 overs (Taruwar Kohli 151, Uday Kaul 96; Sachin Kumar 4/67, Ashutosh Aman 3/46) and following on 199/4; 60 overs (Taruwar Kohli 101 not out, Uday Kaul 56; Abhijeet Saket 3/29).

Match drawn.

Points: Bihar 3, Mizoram 1.At Videocon Academy Ground: Sikkim 302 and 283; 82 overs (Sumit Singh 85, Codana Ajit Karthik 61; Shrikant Mundhe 3/46).Nagaland 412 and 175/4; 40 overs (Shrikant Mundhe 59 not out, Yugandhar Singh 40).Nagaland won by 6 wickets.Points: Nagaland 6, Sikkim 0.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagaland Sikkim
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp