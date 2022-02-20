STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

West Indies name 15-member squad under Stafanie Taylor for women's World Cup

Experienced leg-spinner Afy Fletcher is also in the squad as she made her comeback after maternity leave.

Published: 20th February 2022 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th February 2022 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Stefanie Taylor

West Indies Women's cricket team captain Stefanie Taylor (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

ST JOHN'S: West Indies named a 15-member squad, to be led by star all-rounder Stafanie Taylor, for the women's World Cup to be played in New Zealand between March 4 and April 3.

Off-spinner Anisa Mohammed, who will be playing in her fifth World Cup, has been named vice-captain.

Anisa, who is one wicket shy of 300 international scalps across formats, had led the side in the final match of the ODI series in South Africa earlier this month after Taylor sustained a concussion.

Experienced leg-spinner Afy Fletcher is also in the squad as she made her comeback after maternity leave.

The squad includes five young players who could be making their debuts at the marquee event -- spinner Karishma Ramharack, pacer Aaliyah Alleyne, seamer Cherry Ann Fraser, all-rounder Chinelle Henry and opening batter Rashada Williams.

West Indies have also named three travelling reserves as part of the tournament's COVID-19 protocols -- Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru and Jannillea Glasgow.

"The squad selected shows a blend of youth and experience. We have Anisa Mohammed who's playing in her fifth World Cup and will help guide the younger ones selected. We have five players who have had their maiden Cricket World Cup selection," selector Ann Browne-John said in a statement.

"The team just completed a series against South Africa where the players got good preparation before the tournament.  There were some relatively good showings with a few players having outstanding performances and it's expected they would raise their levels even further during the competition. Afy Fletcher's return strengthens the bowling department as she continues to be a world-class leg-spinner."

The players have travelled to New Zealand from South Africa and have now completed managed isolation.

West Indies play hosts New Zealand at Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 4.

The Squad: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman, Rashada Williams.

Travelling reserves: Kaysia Schultz, Mandy Mangru, Jannillea Glasgow

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Stefanie Taylor West Indies Womens Cricket team ICC Womens ODI World Cup New Zealand
India Matters
Representational image. (File Photo)
Trending! Permanent work-from-home jobs
Sukhvinder Singh says voters in Sham Chaurasi seat don’t consider caste or religion. (Photo | EPS)
Punjab polls: Jobs and development on voters' lips, not caste
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dollar millionaires in India rise by 11% in 2021 but less happy than earlier: Survey
‘Long Covid’ may worsen risk of heart diseases: Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp