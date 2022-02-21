STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Deepak Chahar sustains hamstring pull, looks doubtful for Sri Lanka series

As of now, Chahar is certainly a doubtful starter for the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka, starting February 24 in Lucknow.

Published: 21st February 2022 10:18 AM

India's Deepak Chahar reacts in pain after bowling a delivery during their third Twenty20 International match against West Indies in Kolkata, India, Feb. 20, 2022.

India's Deepak Chahar reacts in pain after bowling a delivery during their third Twenty20 International match against West Indies in Kolkata, India, Feb. 20, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KOLKATA: India seamer Deepak Chahar pulled his right hamstring during the third T20 International against West Indies and was rendered doubtful for the Sri Lanka series, starting Thursday.

Chahar, who was in fine rhythm and got two early wickets, was seen hobbling up in his run-up in the last delivery of his second over and limping off the field.

The extent of damage is being ascertained.

In case it's a tear, Chahar could also be a doubtful starter for the IPL where Chennai Super Kings forked out a massive Rs 14 crore at the auction to retain his services.

Usually, a grade one tear takes six weeks for complete recovery and rehabilitation.

As of now, he is certainly a doubtful starter for the three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka, starting February 24 in Lucknow.

He might have to directly fly to Bengaluru at the National cricket Academy to undergo a rehabilitation programme.

