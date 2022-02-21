STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IDCA to organise third KFC one-day national zone cricket championship for deaf 

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) on Monday said it is organising the third KFC one-day national zone cricket championship for players with hearing impairment from February 23-27.

The 50-over tournament, to be hosted by Madhyanchal Cricket Society of The Deaf in Madhya Pradesh, will witness the best deaf cricketing talent from across the country. Good performances in the tournament will help the players to stake a national team claim for the Deaf ICC T20 Champions Trophy, to be held in Qatar.

The champion team will get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh while the runners-up will pocket Rs 50,000. The Man of the Series will get Rs 5100, while the best bowler and best batter will pocket Rs 2500 per match.

Sumit Jain, IDCA president, said, "Our hardworking players are positive about reserving a spot for the Deaf ICCT20 Champions Trophy.We wish all the teams and its participants all the very best."

