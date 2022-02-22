STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
WATCH| Lahore Qalandars pacer Haris Rauf slaps teammate Kamran Ghulam in PSL match, receives warning

Ghulam reportedly dropped a catch of Hazratullah Zazai in the second over of Peshawar Zalmi's innings, but three deliveries later Rauf dismissed Mohammad Haris.

Published: 22nd February 2022 03:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2022 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf

Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf (Photo| Instagram)

By IANS

LAHORE: Pakistan pace bowler Haris Rauf has reportedly been warned by match referee for slapping his Lahore Qalandars team-mate Kamran Ghulam during a Pakistan Super League (PSL) game against Peshawar Zalmi.

The video of Rauf slapping Ghulam as the latter came to congratulate the pacer for taking a wicket has gone viral with several fans terming it disgraceful and calling for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja to take action against the cricketer.

A Pakistani fan tweeted that, "Haris Rauf has escaped fine, but he has been warned by the match referee Ali Naqvi for his actions during last night's match. Haris explained that it was a friendly push and not a slap. #HBLPSL7."

Ghulam reportedly dropped a catch of Hazratullah Zazai in the second over of Peshawar Zalmi's innings, but three deliveries later Rauf dismissed Mohammad Haris. Even as his Qalandars team-mates, including Shaheen Shah Afridi, converged to congratulate Rauf, the bowler slapped Ghulam.

But after Ghulam ran out Wahab Riaz towards the end of Peshawar Zalmi's innings, Rauf walked up to his team-mate and gave him a hug. Peshawar Zalmi won in the Super Over after the teams were tied on 158 runs. Shaheen Afridi's unbeaten 39 off 20 deliveries, which included a last-ball six, had earlier helped Qalandars tie the game.

A report in cricketpakistan.com.pk also said that, "Although no serious action was taken, Haris Rauf was let go after being given a warning." Rauf finished the match with figures of 1/36 from his four overs.

Haris Rauf Kamran Ghulam Lahore Qalandars Pakistan Super League Pakistan Cricket Board
