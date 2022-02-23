STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jofra Archer one bowler I would really like to face: U-19 World Cup winning skipper Yash Dhull

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 winning Indian skipper Yash Dhull.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 winning Indian skipper Yash Dhull. (Photo | ICC)

By ANI

CUTTACK: Young batter Yash Dhull, who is riding on a high after the U19 World Cup triumph and then twin centuries in his first-class debut, has said that he is looking forward to facing Jofra Archer in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Dhull had led India to a record fifth U19 World Cup title and then he announced his arrival on the first-class stage in style as he scored centuries in both innings against Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

The right-handed batter has also been picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh.

"I was already expecting to get picked by Delhi Capitals as I am also a part of their academy. I am really looking forward to meeting Ricky Ponting and performing under his guidance," Yash Dhull told ANI.

"Jofra Archer is one bowler I would like to face. He is really quick with his bowling. And during IPL for DC, I would love to make a partnership with David Warner," he added.

Before the U19 World Cup final against England, the Indian side got a chance to interact with batter Virat Kohli and Dhull talked about how the experience motivated him further.

"It was a great moment when Virat Kohli shared his experiences with our team. All the boys got motivated to do well in the summit clash," said Dhull.

"Presence of VVS Laxman sir in our camp proved to be really beneficial for us. He shared his experiences with us that helped us in taking the game forward on the field. He taught us to be calm and how to maintain ourselves during the match," he added.

Talking about his Ranji Trophy debut, Dhull said that he adjusted himself to the conditions when he asked to open for the team.

"When I got to know that I will be opening in the Ranji, I made a different mindset accordingly. I had full faith in myself that I can perform well," said Dhull.

Dhull further said that when COVID-19 hit Team India's camp during the U19 World Cup, VVS Laxman motivated the team.

"The time when our camp was hit by COVID-19 during the World Cup, all the players along with VVS Laxman sir used to have video calls. All five of us were ready to perform as soon as we would test negative. So, it was not a major problem for us," said Dhull.

