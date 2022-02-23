STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka wants more consistency from top-order against India

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka wants more consistency from the top-order in the three-match T20 series against India.

Published: 23rd February 2022 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Let down by his batters in Australia, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka wants more consistency from the top-order in the three-match T20 series against India, beginning here on Thursday.

The 1-4 scoreline would suggest otherwise but Sri Lanka were competitive in the recent five-match series in Australia.

The outing also gave Sri Lanka a good idea of the conditions and combination going into the World Cup Down Under later this year.

However, Sri Lanka's top-order failed to live up to the expectations in Australia.

"We want the top-order to fire. Whenever the top order is among the runs we have a better chance of wining.

"India have a strong bowling lineup and we are expecting our top-order to fire which will give our bowlers a chance to defend," said Shanka in the pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the series due to a COVID-19 infection he contracted in Australia.

The skipper said the team will miss him but he expects the young players to rise to the occasion.

"The youngsters have been in the system for a while, they have performed in domestic cricket. It has become normal with the COVID situation. All the teams are facing it. Wanindu will be a weakness for us but we know that he will be back soon. Still our squad is strong enough."

Shanaka has used only five bowlers of late but said he is ready to roll his arm over if the situation demands.

"Our five main bowlers have done well. Personally I would like to bowl but there was no opportunity for me to bowl. If any of the bowlers get hit I am ready to take the ball."

Sri Lanka had beaten a second-string India at home last year.

The captain said the away series will be a much tougher challenge even though India will be missing the services of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (both rested) and the injured Suryakumar Yadav and Deepak Chahar.

"They have players with lots of IPL experience. Still they would be very strong. But we have a good side as well," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka vs India Sri Lanka vs India T20 Series Sri Lanka vs india series
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp