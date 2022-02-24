STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs New Zealand women: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet star as visitors win fifth ODI

With this win, India registered their first win of the series, but the White Ferns took the ODI series 4-1.

Published: 24th February 2022 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2022 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

Indian women's team celebrates a wicket of New Zealand in 5th ODI

Indian women's team celebrates a wicket of New Zealand in 5th ODI. (Photo| Twitter)

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  If there ever was a perfect game for India on the tour of New Zealand, this was it. Their first-choice front line pacers - Meghna Singh and Jhulan Goswami - were available for selection and in fact, picked wickets early in the power play and spinners broke partnerships in the middle-overs.

Smriti Mandhana (71) and Harmanpreet Kaur (63), whose form was under scrutiny, scored half-centuries along with skipper Mithali Raj (54 n.o). More than registering their only win of the bilateral tour before the World Cup, in Mithali’s own words, they were able to play a XI that’s closest to their strongest.

While the third seamer is still a concern going into the tournament, India turned to their spin quartet, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Poonam Yadav, and they delivered, taking seven wickets between them.

With the bat, chasemaster Mandhana, who averages 69.94 in successful run chases, provided the visitors with the perfect start they could have asked for. India’s next stop is a couple of warm-up matches before they take on Pakistan in their opening game of the World Cup on March 6. Brief scores: NZ 251/9 in 50 ovs lost to India 252/4 (Mandhana 71; Jensen 1/29).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs New Zealand IND VS NZ 5th ODI Smriti Mandhana Mithali Raj
India Matters
Russia President Vladimir Putin (Photo | AP)
By invading Ukraine, Vladimir Putin loses allies in eastern Europe
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine
Image used for representational purpose only.
Bitcoin falls below USD 35,000 as Russia-Ukraine war intensifies
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman's campaign on mental health during pregnancy tastes success

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp