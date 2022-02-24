STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
On this day in 2010: Tendulkar creates history by scoring first double century in Men's ODI cricket

The Master Blaster achieved the feat against South Africa at the Captain Roop Singh Stadium, Gwalior. He played an unbeaten knock of 200 off just 147 balls with the help of 25 fours and 3 sixes.

Published: 24th February 2022 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar

Former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It was on this day, 12 years ago, when Sachin Tendulkar became the "first man on the planet" to score a double century in ODIs.

This knock by Tendulkar helped India post 401/3 in the allotted fifty overs, and the MS Dhoni-led side defeated the Proteas by 153 runs.

Tendulkar, bid adieu to international cricket in 2013 and to date, he remains the highest run-scorer in both Tests and ODIs. He also has the record for registering most international centuries.

In 2019, Tendulkar became the sixth Indian to get inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. The 46-year-old made his debut for India at the age of 16 and immediately became the country's favourite cricketer. He aggregated 34,357 runs across formats, which is 6,000 runs ahead of the second-placed former Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara.

To date, there have been just eight scores of 200 by a batter in ODI cricket.

India batter Rohit Sharma has scored double century thrice and he also holds the record of registering the highest individual score in ODIs.

He had played a knock of 264 runs off just 173 balls against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata in 2014.

Martin Guptill registered the second-highest individual score as he played a knock of 237 against the West Indies in the 2015 World Cup. 

