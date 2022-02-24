STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Rohit, Dravid taking Team India in fabulous direction: Dinesh Karthik

Karthik also hailed Team India's victory over West Indies in the recently-concluded T20I series, India will now lock horns against Sri Lanka in the shortest format.

Published: 24th February 2022 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik. (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has said that new skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid are taking the Men in Blue in a fabulous direction.

Karthik also hailed Team India's victory over West Indies in the recently-concluded T20I series. India will now lock horns against Sri Lanka in the shortest format.

"What I enjoyed most was Rohit's captaincy. I thought he led the team beautifully. Tactically very, very sound, and I thoroughly enjoyed the way the team played in the last couple of series against West Indies," Karthik said on 'The ICC Review'.

"The new captain and there's a new coach, I think they are taking the team in a fabulous direction. They've plugged small holes, which were probably there previously, and that has been the beautiful part about it. And along the way, in the journey, they've managed to become No.1," he added.

After beating West Indies 3-0, Team India also managed to become the No.1 ranked side in the shortest format of the game.

"Who doesn't want to be world No.1 even if it is for some period of time? Because other teams will play matches and then India plays more matches post the IPL so that could change. But for the moment, knowing that Team India is the No.1 T20 team in the world is I think a very, very good feeling," said Karthik.

"I think it is the quality of players. When you talk about good teams over a period of time, they always talk about the fact that bench strength needs to be very important, and India has great bench strength," he added.

Talking about Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer, Karthik said: "The guys coming in new have really grabbed on to their places. Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer. It's just good to watch Harshal Patel - he has been an absolute revelation. So I think, the guys coming in are grabbing their opportunities with both hands and that's always a good sign." 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinesh Karthik Rohit Sharma Rahul Dravid Indian cricket team
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp