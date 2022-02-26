STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India vs Sri Lanka: Virat Kohli's 100th Test match will be behind closed doors, say officials

The decision has been taken in the wake of the COVID-19 cases in and around Mohali while also taking into account that most of the Indian players will be linking up with their respective IPL squads.

Published: 26th February 2022 03:50 PM

Former India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MOHALI: The BCCI won't be allowing any spectators for the upcoming first Test between India and Sri Lanka starting here March 4, which is incidentally legendary Virat Kohli's landmark 100th Test, a Punjab Cricket Association official stated.

The decision has been taken in the wake of the COVID-19 cases in and around Mohali while also taking into account that most of the Indian players will be linking up with their respective IPL squads just after the end of the second Test in a bubble-to bubble transfer.

"Yes, apart from the people, who are on duty for the Test match, we are not allowing any general spectators as per the directive of BCCI," senior PCA treasurer RP Singla told PTI on Saturday.

"Still there are fresh COVID cases emerging in and around Mohali, so it's better we take all safety protocols.Obviously,, the fans miss out because an international match at Mohali is happening after almost three years," Singla said.

However, PCA is putting up billboards across the stadium to celebrate the momentous occasion in Kohli's glittering cricket career. "We will be putting up big billboards and our PCA Apex Council has also decided to felicitate Virat. We will either do it at the start of the game or at the end depending on BCCI directive," Singla added.

