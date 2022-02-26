Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray visits Mumbai's Wankhede stadium to review IPL preparations

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday visited the iconic Wankhede stadium in Mumbai to review the preparations ahead of the Indian Premier League starting next month. The IPL matches are slated to be held in four venues across two Maharashtra cities -- Mumbai and Pune from March 26.

Maharashtra is delighted and proud to host @IPL in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Pune. I visited the Wankhede Stadium today, as we are keen to ensure a smooth and safe tournament.

We look forward to welcoming teams to महाराष्ट्र! pic.twitter.com/gsPig1ETUj — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) February 26, 2022

"Today honourable Minister Aaditya Thackeray ji visited Wankhede stadium and the Mumbai Cricket Association/ BCCI office for arrangements of upcoming IPL 2022," a MCA Apex Council member told PTI.

BCCI CEO and IPL CEO Hemang Amin, Milind Narvekar, who is the Chairman of T20 Mumbai League Council and MCA Apex Council members Ajinkya Naik and Nadim Memon were present for the discussion with Aaditya, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. "It will be big International sports event for Maharashtra," the member added.