‘De Kock’s exit will not affect the team’: Proteas skipper Dean Elgar ahead of second Test

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As South Africa’s ace wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock announced his sudden retirement from Test cricket after his team lost the first match against India, the news sent shock waves around the world.

Under transition, South Africa had banked on the 29-year-old to lend stability to the side and guide the youngsters, but his decision has put the Dean Elgar-led side in a spot of bother.

Quinton de Kock announced his

retirement after defeat at Centurion

While acknowledging that the news came as a shock, Elgar insisted that the team would take the setback in its stride and strive hard to level the series against India.

“Initially, I was pretty shocked. But sitting down with Quiney (de Kock), he explained his reasons. I respect and fully understand his decision. I don’t think there will be any hangover on the players about his retirement,’’ said Elgar ahead of the second Test.

De Kock had more than 3000 runs to his credit in the longest format of the game. He had the ability to accelerate as per the situation, especially while playing along with the lower-order. His absence will be felt by the South Africans.

“The responsibility for us is to carry and conduct ourselves as international players. We still have to be professional around this. Players respect the environment. We realise that we had a few setbacks in recent times and we need to obviously be clever around it and get over it. I don’t see this (retirement) affecting the players,’’ insisted the Proteas skipper.

Over the last few years, many players have quit playing Tests to prolong their international career. Some have quit international cricket to play in the various T20 leagues around the world.

When asked if De Kock’s decision will have an impact on the longest format, Elgar dismissed the possibility of it before adding, “his reasons are his reasons and it’s his choice to retire. The game moves on when guys retire. One thing I’ve realised, the game doesn’t stop for you, we have to get over it quickly and respect the position Quiney is in.”

While spinners did not have much to do in the first Test, Elgar backed Keshav Maharaj to come good in the rest of the series.

“I am a fan of a frontline spin bowler and Keshav put up his hand, he has played domestic game and Test series against Australia. I think he will retain his spot, he didn’t have a horrible game,” said Elgar.

“Sometimes, you go for horses for courses, but Keshav adapts to conditions. He is a smart and capable cricketer and his record speaks for himself. I feel left-arm spinners bowling to 10 right-handed batters in India is something we would like to utilise. From a stability point of view, he still has an extremely big role to play in this Test series.”