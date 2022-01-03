STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube, video analyst test positive for COVID-19

Flamboyant Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube and the team's video analyst have tested positive for COVID-19.

Published: 03rd January 2022 01:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2022 01:05 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Flamboyant Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube and the team's video analyst have tested positive for COVID-19.

Sairaj Patil has been named as Dube's replacement in a 20-member Mumbai squad.

"Yes, the two have tested positive for COVID19 and Sairaj Patil has been named as Dube's replacement," a source told PTI on Monday.

The 28-year-old Dube has played one ODI and 13 T20Is for India.

He was originally named in Mumbai's squad for their matches against Maharashtra and Delhi.

The squad was picked by the senior selection committee headed by former India pacer Salil Ankola.

The 41-time Ranji Trophy champions are placed in Elite Group C and will play their league matches in Kolkata.

The team is leaving for Kolkata on Monday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivam Dube​ Mumbai COVID 19 COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
4 new bullet train corridors likely soon taking a total to 12
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Covid-19+ influenza: Israel detects the first case of 'florona'
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
A change for good? Engineer, MBA among Bihar panchayat heads
‘O death, where is thy sting?’—Lessons from the pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp