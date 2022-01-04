Hoping Siraj can come out and bowl tomorrow: Ravichandran Ashwin on bowler's hamstring injury

By PTI

JOHANNESBURG: Mohammed Siraj is a tough customer, who will do everything in his might to get back onto the field after sustaining a hamstring injury on the opening day of the second Test against South Africa.

Siraj was seen in pain after bowling the penultimate delivery of his fourth over during the South African innings.

He immediately felt his hamstring and later hobbled off the field along with the medical staff.

Speaking to media after stumps, Ravichandran Ashwin was first asked about the fitness of in-form pacer Mohammad Siraj, who left the field immediately after what appeared like a hamstring injury.

"The medical staff is assessing him overnight and obviously it is very immediate. So initially what they do with these injures is just ice and they see for the next hour or two and I'm hoping with the history that Siraj has, he will definitely come out and give his best," said Ashwin.