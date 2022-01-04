STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ranji on despite Covid scare in Bengal camp; Shivam Dube tests positive

Despite new Covid-19 cases reported in Bengal and Mumbai Ranji Trophy camps, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the tournament will go ahead as per schedule.

Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Despite new Covid-19 cases reported in Bengal and Mumbai Ranji Trophy camps, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has said that the tournament will go ahead as per schedule. Earlier on Sunday, it was reported that as many as seven players in the camp have tested Covid positive.

“Keeping in mind the prevailing situation, the Cricket Association of Bengal had conducted RT-PCR tests of all Bengal cricketers as a safety measure. The results have come out and it has been found that certain players had tested positive,” CAB secretary Snehasish Ganguly said. 

Things got worse when reports emerged that Mumbai all-rounder Shivam Dube and the team video analyst tested positive.

However, Sourav has confirmed that the tournament will go as per the schedule.

“Yes, the Ranji Trophy will proceed as planned,” he was quoted saying to ANI.

The event begins on January 13, with 19 matches to be played across seven cities.

