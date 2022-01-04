STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sehwag, Yuvraj, Harbhajan to play for India Maharaja in inaugural Legends League Cricket

The first season of LLC, which is a professional cricket league for retired international cricketers, will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman among three power-packed teams.

From left, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh will be part of the first edition of the Legends League Cricket to be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman (Photos | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh will be among a host of former stars in the India Maharaja team which will take part in the inaugural edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC), starting on January 20 in Oman.

The other two teams would be representing Asia and the rest of the world.

Apart from the above trio, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia and Amit Bhandari will also be part of the India Maharaja team.

“Like true Kings, they will come, they would see and they would conquer.

The Cricket Maharajas from India are coming together to take on the battle against the other two top teams from Asia and the rest of the World,” former India coach and Commissioner of Legends League Cricket Ravi Shastri was quoted as saying in a media release.

“It would be the mother of all rivalries when Sehwag, Yuvraj, Bhajji play against Afridi, Murali, Chaminda, Shoaib, this will be a blast from the past for the fans,” he added.

The Asia team called the Asia Lions includes former Pakistan and Sri Lankan legends Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf and Umar Gul.

Former Afghan skipper Asghar Afghan will also be a part of the team, while players representing the third team are yet to be announced.

