AISCD gets approval to hold first World Deaf T20 Cricket championship in 2023 

Published: 07th January 2022 02:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2022 02:12 PM   |  A+A-

AISDC Logo (Photo | Official website aiscd.org)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The All India Sports Council of the Deaf said it has got the approval from the International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) to host the first World Deaf T20 Cricket Championship in Kerala from January 10 to 20, 2023.

Honorary General Secretary, AISCD, G Suresh Kumar said the first World Deaf T20 cricket championship will be held in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala from January 10 to January 20, 2023.

"This championship was planned to be conducted in 2020-2021 but due to the sudden outbreak of coronavirus it was postponed first to 2022 and now fixed for January 2023," Kumar said in a press statement.

"A minimum of eight countries are expected to take part in the championship and this kind of international event is being held in India with the approval of the ICSD for the first time."

AISCD is the only Centre-recognised national sports federation for the deaf, while the ICSD is the only international federation recognized as governing body of the deaf sports movement and Deaflympics sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee.

TAGS
All India Sports Council of the Deaf World Deaf T20 Cricket Championship International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD AISCD
