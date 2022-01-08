STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Khawaja twin centuries lifts Australia to 387-run lead

Khawaja, who scored 137 in the first innings in his first appearance since 2019, headlined another dominant day for Australia with an unbeaten 101 off 138 balls.

Published: 08th January 2022 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates making 100 runs against England during the fourth day of their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)

Australia's Usman Khawaja celebrates making 100 runs against England during the fourth day of their Ashes cricket test match in Sydney, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SYDNEY: Usman Khawaja's stunning return to test cricket continued Saturday with a blistering century in Australia's second innings on day four led the hosts to 265-6 declared and set England an unlikely 388 runs to win the fourth Ashes Test.

Khawaja, who scored 137 in the first innings in his first appearance since 2019, headlined another dominant day for Australia with an unbeaten 101 off 138 balls as part of a 179-run partnership with Cameron Green.

It was just the third time that twin centuries have been made at the Sydney Cricket Ground with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting the last man to score two centuries in an SCG test — 2006 vs. South Africa.

The record successful fourth-innings chase at the SCG is 288 runs, which was achieved by Ponting's Australia in the same 2006 test against South Africa.

Green (74 ) made a welcome contribution for Australia, which had sunk to 86-4 earlier in the day, with his second half-century in his eighth test.

Spinner Jack Leach took four wickets for England, including taking Green and Alex Carey off the final two balls of Australia's innings, in what was his best bowling performance of the series.

England has not scored more than 300 in an innings this series and will first need to navigate about an hour of play still remaining Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Usman Khawaja Cameron Green Ashes England vs Australia
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp