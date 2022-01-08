Khawaja twin centuries lifts Australia to 387-run lead

By Associated Press

SYDNEY: Usman Khawaja's stunning return to test cricket continued Saturday with a blistering century in Australia's second innings on day four led the hosts to 265-6 declared and set England an unlikely 388 runs to win the fourth Ashes Test.

Khawaja, who scored 137 in the first innings in his first appearance since 2019, headlined another dominant day for Australia with an unbeaten 101 off 138 balls as part of a 179-run partnership with Cameron Green.

It was just the third time that twin centuries have been made at the Sydney Cricket Ground with former Australia captain Ricky Ponting the last man to score two centuries in an SCG test — 2006 vs. South Africa.

The record successful fourth-innings chase at the SCG is 288 runs, which was achieved by Ponting's Australia in the same 2006 test against South Africa.

Green (74 ) made a welcome contribution for Australia, which had sunk to 86-4 earlier in the day, with his second half-century in his eighth test.

Spinner Jack Leach took four wickets for England, including taking Green and Alex Carey off the final two balls of Australia's innings, in what was his best bowling performance of the series.

England has not scored more than 300 in an innings this series and will first need to navigate about an hour of play still remaining Saturday.