STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ashes 2021-22 5th Test: England wins toss, decide to field first against Australia

England appears to have run out of patience with out-of-form opener Haseeb Hameed, while Jimmy Anderson and Jack Leach were also been omitted.

Published: 14th January 2022 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 11:20 AM   |  A+A-

Australia's Usman Khawaja bats against England during the 5th Ashes Test match in Hobart

Australia's Usman Khawaja bats against England during the 5th Ashes Test match in Hobart. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

HOBART: England won the toss and elected to field Friday after making five changes and Scott Boland was cleared to play for Australia in the fifth Ashes test. Jonny Bairstow, who sustained a thumb injury while helping England salvage a draw in Sydney, has joined wicketkeeper Jos Buttler (broken finger) in being an enforced omission for the day-night test.

England appears to have run out of patience with out-of-form opener Haseeb Hameed, while Jimmy Anderson and Jack Leach were also been omitted. Ben Stokes, who sustained a side strain at the SCG, will push through the pain barrier and play.

"It is frustrating (that injuries have forced more changes). It's something we've had to battle throughout the whole pandemic. Something we have tried to manage as best we can," England captain Joe Root said after winning the toss.

Rory Burns, who was axed himself in Melbourne by England's selectors after a terrible start to series, has been recalled to open alongside Zak Crawley. Ollie Pope will bat at No. 6 in the absence of Bairstow, while Sam Billings will perform the wicketkeeping duties on debut after being presented with his cap by veteran paceman Anderson.

Fast bowlers Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson replaced Anderson and left-arm spinner Leach. Boland, who is nursing sore ribs after a bowling mishap at the SCG, passed his fitness test. Australia made one change for the match by recalling Travis Head at the expense of opener Marcus Harris.

Australia won the first three matches in Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne to clinch the series and retain the Ashes before the draw in Sydney.

Lineups:

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.

England: Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (captain), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson, Mark Wood, Stuart Broad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jonny Bairstow England vs Australia Ashes Test 5th Ashes Test
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a traveler at a train station to test for COVID-19 before allowing him to enter the city, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Omicron tally nears 5500 mark as India reports 2.47 lakh fresh Covid cases
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Furnish asset information or forget rise in pay, Modi govt tells babus 
Finished solid bronze Actor statuettes are displayed during the 25th Annual Casting of the Screen Actors Guild Awards at American Fine Arts Foundry,.(File Photo |AP)
SAG nominations: 'Power of the Dog' leads, 'Squid Game' creates history 
‘Bal Mitra Thana’ have been opened in Purnia and Nalanda districts. (Photo | EPS)
‘Bal Mitra Thana’: Bihar police stations get child-friendly hues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp