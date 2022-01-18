STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ECB to investigate after Root, Anderson seen among 'intoxicated people' at Hobart hotel

The gathering was taking place in a public area in Hobart's Crowne Plaza Hotel, and had extended to 6am when the police were brought in following a noise complaint from fellow guests

Published: 18th January 2022 05:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2022 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

England Test skipper Joe Root

England Test skipper Joe Root (Photo | AP)

By ANI

HOBART: The England and Wales Cricket Board has launched an investigation after footage of "intoxicated" Australian and England cricketers being asked by police to go to bed came into the public domain.

In mobile-phone footage published by the Sydney Morning Herald, Joe Root and James Anderson could be seen alongside three Australia players - Nathan Lyon, Travis Head and Alex Carey - all still dressed in their whites following the conclusion of the fifth Test at Bellerive Oval.

"During the early hours of Monday morning, members of the England and Australia men's teams shared a drink in the team areas of the hotel in Hobart," the ECB's statement read.

"The hotel management received a noise complaint by a hotel guest, and as is commonplace in Australia, the local police attended the scene. When asked to leave by hotel management and the Tasmanian police, the players and management in question left and returned to their respective hotel rooms. The England party have apologised for any inconvenience caused. The ECB will investigate further. Until such times, we will make no further comment," ECB statement added.

The gathering was taking place in a public area in Hobart's Crowne Plaza Hotel, and had extended to 6am when the police were brought in following a noise complaint from fellow guests. The players all left the area immediately.

"Tasmania Police attended the Crowne Plaza Hobart on Monday morning after reports were made of intoxicated people in a function area," a police statement read, as per espncricinfo. "The guests were spoken to by police, just after 6:00am, and left the area when asked. No further action will be taken by police."

In the home summer of cricket so far, Australia won the 2021-22 men's Ashes 4-0 in what continues to be one of the greatest global sporting rivalries.

