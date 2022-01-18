STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Unmukt Chand becomes first Indian cricketer to play in Big Bash game in Australia

The 28-year-old Chand, a right-handed batsman, made his BBL debut against Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL

Published: 18th January 2022

Unmukt Chand (File Photo)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Former U-19 World Cup winning skipper Unmukt Chand on Tuesday became the first Indian cricketer to play in Australia's Big Bash T20 League as he made his debut for Melbourne Renegades.

The 28-year-old Chand, a right-handed batsman, made his BBL debut against Hobart Hurricanes in the BBL.

"The new colours suit you, @UnmuktChand9," Renegades tweeted.

Chand, under whose leadership India had won the ICC U-19 World Cup in 2012 in Australia, retired from all forms of Indian cricket in August last year, making him eligible to play leagues overseas.

After the Under-19 World Cup success, Chand led the India A team as well but never really graduated to the senior level.

