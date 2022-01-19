STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No Indian in ICC Men's T20I Team of 2021, Babar Azam named captain

Two Australian players have been included -- Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood -- while the side has three Pakistan players -- Babar, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi

Published: 19th January 2022 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2022 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Babar Azam

Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam

By ANI

DUBAI: No Indian has been named in the ICC T20I Team of 2021 and Babar Azam of Pakistan has been named as the captain of the side.

The Pakistan skipper was at his classy best in the shortest format in 2021, leaving his best at the T20 World Cup where he ended the tournament as the leading run-scorer. Overall, Babar played 29 matches and aggregated 939 runs at an average of 37.56 with one century and nine half-centuries. His captaincy was also praised as he led his team to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.

Two Australian players have been included -- Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood -- while the side has three Pakistan players -- Babar, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter ruled the roost in 2021 when it came to the shortest format of the game. Aggregating a staggering 1326 runs in only 29 matches, Rizwan struck at an average of 73.66 and a strike-rate of 134.89.

Apart from his exploits with the bat, he was as solid as ever behind the stumps, playing a key role in Pakistan's run to the semis during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, where he ended up as the third-highest run-scorer.

It was a year for remember for Shaheen Afridi, especially in the shortest form of the game. Extracting brilliant movement with the new ball and reversing it with the old, Afridi picked up 23 wickets in 21 matches at an average of 26.04 and an economy of 7.86. Still only 21, Shaheen will likely lead the Pakistan pace bowling unit for years to come and with already rapid improvements in his bowling, he will undoubtedly prove to be a fearsome prospect.

ICC Men's T20I Team of 2021: Jos Buttler, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Tabraiz Shamsi, Josh Hazlewood, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mustafizur Rahman, Shaheen Shah Afridi.

