Harbhajan Singh tests positive for COVID-19, under home quarantine 

The 41-year-old veteran spinner, who announced his retirement from all forms of the game last month, has mild symptoms.

Published: 21st January 2022 01:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 01:21 PM   |  A+A-

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently under home quarantine.

"I've tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions," Harbhajan tweeted.

"I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care," he added.

Harbhajan was slated to compete in the ongoing Legends League Cricket tournament in Muscat from the second and final leg, beginning January 24, but he won't be able to participate now.

One of India's most successful off-spinners, Harbhajan took 417 wickets in 103 Tests, 269 wickets in 236 ODIs and 25 scalps in 28 T20Is in his illustrious career.

