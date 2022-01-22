STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

They batted better than us in middle overs but not having played lot of ODIs was also a factor: Pant

Having lost the first game by 31 runs, Indians were once again soundly thrashed by seven wickets after having put up a reasonably good 287 runs on the board.

Published: 22nd January 2022 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 01:23 AM   |  A+A-

South African batsman Aiden Markram plays a shot while Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant looks on during the second ODI match between South Africa and India in Paarl. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

PAARL: Flamboyant Rishabh Pant believes that the difference between the two teams in the just lost ODI series was far better middle-overs batting by the South African side.

Having lost the first game by 31 runs, Indians were once again soundly thrashed by seven wickets after having put up a reasonably good 287 runs on the board.

"The track was slightly on the slower side and at the same time, we had enough runs on the board," Pant, who scored 85, said after the match.

"Last match (first ODI), we chased and this match we batted first, so when they batted, the wicket was much better for batting. In second innings, it became slower an slower as the game progressed."

"Today, it was same but they batted well in middle overs that's why they chased down the target. We didn't get enough wickets in the middle overs," he said.

SA Spinners were better, admits India keeper

Pant admitted that Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram and Tabraiz Shamsi bowled better than Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in the two games.

"I think they (SA spinners) were more consistent in their lines and lengths and they are used to playing in these conditions," he said.

One of the biggest reasons for the defeat is lack of 50-over game time for a long duration, opined Pant.

"We are playing ODIs after long time and lots of factors we can talk about but as a team, we are always looking to improve and hopefully, we will be able to rectify them in coming matches."

Not concerned about Bhuvneshwar's form

Pant brushed aside queries about poor form of veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"As a team, we are always looking to improve and I don't think there is much concern about Bhuvi bhai's form. Obviously, we are playing ODI after long time so we are just getting used to the momentum, obviously disappointed after losing the series but we are looking at ways to improve," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rishabh Pant India vs South Africa Second ODI
India Matters
Recovered patients warn against Omicron, say ‘long Covid’ a reality
Image for representational purpose only
No important docus on WhatsApp, no use of smartphones in meetings: Centre
Netaji’s statue at India Gate, eternal flame shifted to National War Memorial
Ramiya AM
Two Kerala scientists bring laurels to state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp