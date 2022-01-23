STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ahmedabad, Kolkata to host ODIs, T20Is against West Indies: BCCI

As per the original schedule, the visiting West Indies were slated to play three ODIs in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolkata and three T20Is in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 23rd January 2022

Motera stadium

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahmedabad and Kolkata will host the upcoming three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals, respectively, against the West Indies, the BCCI said on Saturday, curtailing the number of venues to reduce travelling in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the original schedule, the visiting West Indies were slated to play three ODIs in Ahmedabad, Jaipur and Kolkata and three T20Is in Cuttack, Visakhapatnam and Thiruvananthapuram, beginning February 6.

However, the current situation in the country has forced the BCCI to cut down the number of venues from six to two.

"The three ODIs will now be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad and three T20Is will be held at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The decision to limit the series to two venues instead of six as originally announced has been done to mitigate biosecurity risks by cutting down on travel and movement of the teams, match officials, broadcasters, and other stakeholders," the BCCI said in a press release.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today announced a change in venues for the upcoming Paytm West Indies' Tour of India. The West Indies will arrive here for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is."

As PTI had reported on Wednesday, the tour and fixtures committee had recommended the BCCI to hold the series in two venues -- Ahmedabad and Kolkata -- due to the rising COVID-19 cases driven primarily by the omicron variant.

India have a packed ODI and T20I calendar in 2022 with the focus on the latter with the World Cup scheduled in Australia later this year.

After the West Indies tour, India are slated to play a T20 series against Sri Lanka and South Africa at home.

Revised venues: 1st, 2nd and 3rd ODIs in Ahmedabad on February 6, 9 and 11 1st, 2nd and 3rd T20Is in Kolkata on February 16, 18 and 20.

