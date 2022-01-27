Young Talents lift U-14 title

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Half-centuries by Prajan Kumar (65) and Shavin V (53) paved the way for Young Talents to beat My Cricket Den by 20 runs in the final of the Salem Spartan’s Trophy U-14 tournament played at Sumangali Grounds on Wednesday.

Brief scores: U-14: Young Talents 203/2 in 30 ovs (Prajan Kumar 65, Shavin V 53) bt My Cricket Den 183/7 in 30 ovs (LK Anirud 90).

Ajith scalps seven

GK Ajith Kumar’s 7 for 32 helped FynSea CC to thrash Muthu CC by 44 runs in a second division match of the Chengalpattu DCA league.

Brief scores: II Division: FynSea CC 143/8 in 30 ovs (AD Jayasurya 72, Rabinsan 3/28) bt Muthu CC 99 in 23.1 ovs (GK Ajith Kumar 7/32). Chengai Kings CC 135 in 26.4 ovs (S Mohammed Rizwan 32, BG Ram Kaanth 4/29) lost to Sumangali CC 136/4 in 21.5 ovs (A Sidhaarth 55, D Vijay Kumar 37).