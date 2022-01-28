STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Ranji Trophy to be held in two phases this season, knockouts in June: BCCI secretary Jay Shah

On January 4, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had postponed the Ranji Trophy due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

Published: 28th January 2022 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Friday said that the Ranji Trophy this season would be held in two phases, in which all the league-stage games would be held in the first phase.

"The Board has decided to conduct the Ranji Trophy this season in two phases. In the first phase, we plan to complete all matches of the league stage while the knockouts will be held in June. My team is working closely to mitigate any kind of health risk caused by the pandemic, while at the same time ensuring a highly competitive red-ball cricket contest," Jay Shah said in an official statement.

"Ranji Trophy is our most prestigious domestic competition, which has been providing Indian Cricket with an enviable talent pool every year. It is absolutely important that we take all necessary steps to safeguard the interest of this premier event," he added.

Earlier, former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri on Friday said that the Ranji Trophy is the backbone of Indian cricket and the premier domestic red-ball tournament should not be ignored.

"The Ranji Trophy is the backbone of Indian cricket. The moment you start ignoring it, our cricket will be SPINELESS," tweeted Shastri.

On January 4, the BCCI had postponed the Ranji Trophy due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The Ranji Trophy and Col CK Nayudu Trophy were scheduled to begin in January this year.

Last season as well, Ranji Trophy was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will get underway in March end and the tournament will get over in May, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had earlier confirmed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jay Shah BCCI Ranji Trophy
India Matters
Dr Soundarya at her wedding (Photo | Special arrangement)
Ex-Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's granddaughter, a doctor, found hanging at her home in Bengaluru
Actor Dileep arriving at the crime branch office in Kalamassery for the interrogation. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Why are you apprehensive about handing over phones to investigating officers, HC asks Dileep
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
INTERVIEW | ED raids, allegations against Channi are nothing but political vendetta: Sidhu
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp