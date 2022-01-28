STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Women's Ashes Test: England skipper Heather Knight scores ton but Australia hold upper hand

Despite a powerful ton by Heather Knight, Australia got the upper hand on Day 2 of the ongoing one-off Test in the Women's Ashes.

Published: 28th January 2022 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2022 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

England skipper Heather Knight

England skipper Heather Knight (Photo | England Cricket Twitter)

By ANI

CANBERRA: Despite a powerful ton by Heather Knight, Australia got the upper hand on Day 2 of the ongoing one-off Test in the Women's Ashes here at the Manuka Oval on Friday, as their bowlers completely dismantled England's batting attack.

Beginning Day 2 from 327/7, Australia lost an early wicket at 328, as Annabel Sutherland departed for 8 runs. Following her wicket, Jess Jonassen was also dismissed, Leaving team's total at 337/9.

Losing two wickets back to back, Australia declared the innings and sent England to bat. At Stumps, England's score read at 235/8.

The Three Lionesses are currently trailing by 102 runs with Knight (127*) and Sophie Ecclestone (27*) currently standing unbeaten at the crease.

The visitors got off to a poor start as they got an early blow with Lauren Winfield Hill (4) getting dismissed by Darcie Brown, with team's total at 6/1. Tammy Beaumont (5) was also sent back to the pavalion by Ellyse Perry.

Skipper Knight took the charge and kept the scoreboard moving for England. Later, Natalie Sciver also perished in the 24th over off the bowling of Annabel Sutherland and the visitors were reduced to 46/3.

Sciver's wicket was followed by Sophia Dunkley's (15) dismissal by Perry. Amy Ellen Jones's later played a small partnership with Knight and brought her side's total to 118/5, before losing her wicket for 13 runs.

Katherine Brunt also couldn't help as she also had to depart after scoring just 1 run. Charlotte Dean and Knight's partnership took England's total to 150/7. Anya Shrubsole (3) also lost her wicket to Jonassen.

On the cusp of Stumps, Ecclestone and Knight kept on scoring and bringing their side to the total of 235/8, currently, trailing by 102 runs.

Brief Scores: Australia 337/9 (Meg Lanning 93, Rachael Haynes 86; Katherine Brunt 5-60) vs England 235/8 (Heather Knight 127*, Sophie Ecclestone 27*; Ellyse Perry 2-35)

