STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India squad arrives in Ahmedabad for ODIs against West Indies

The series will be the first for Rohit Sharma as white-ball captain of the side.

Published: 31st January 2022 06:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 06:11 PM   |  A+A-

Motera stadium

Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Members of the Indian cricket team have arrived here for the three-match ODI series against the West Indies beginning on February 6.

All players entered the bio bubble between Sunday and Monday.

"They will undergo a three day quarantine," a BCCI official told PTI.

The series will be the first for Rohit Sharma as white-ball captain of the side. He could not travel to South Africa due to a hamstring injury.

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had posted photo of his departure for Ahmedabad on Sunday. He was sitting in the aircraft alongside Shikhar Dhawan.

Spinner Kuldeep Yadav has made a comeback into the team while leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi has received a maiden call up.

Due to COVID-19 threat, the BCCI reduced the venues of three ODIs and as many T20s to two.

The three T20s will be played in Kolkata.

Fresh from their home T20 series win against England, West Indies squad will land here later in the week.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Stadium Indian Cricket Team West Indies tour of India India vs West Indies ODI series India vs West Indies T20 series Kuldeep Yadav Ravi Bishnoi
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp