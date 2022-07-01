STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Travis Head, Nathan Lyon give 10-wicket win to visitors on Day 3

Sri Lanka made only 113 runs in its second innings leaving Australia five runs to win and David Warner finished the match in four balls.

Published: 01st July 2022 04:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 04:13 PM   |  A+A-

Australia's David Warner(L) and Usman Khawaja walk back to pavilion after defeating Sri Lanka by ten wickets win in Day 3 of the 1st Test match in Galle, Sri Lanka

Australia's David Warner(L) and Usman Khawaja walk back to pavilion after defeating Sri Lanka by ten wickets win in Day 3 of the 1st Test match in Galle, Sri Lanka. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

GALLE: Spinners Travis Head and Nathan Lyon took four wickets each to give Australia a 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the first session on the third day of the first cricket Test on Friday. Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka made 212 in its first innings.

Australia was still batting in its first innings when play resumed on the third day on 313-8 and fast bowler Asitha Fernando bowled Pat Cummins (26) with a yorker. Fernando later sent an in-swinger to bowl Mitchell Swepson (1) to end Australia's first innings at 321, conceding a 109-run first-innings lead.

Sri Lanka made only 113 runs in its second innings leaving Australia five runs to win and David Warner finished the match in four balls. Head, bowling his part-time off spinners, took four wickets in the space of 17 deliveries to return 4-10. He had not taken a wicket in the 26 previous test matches.

Lyon continued his good form, taking 5-90 in the first innings to return 4-31 in the second. Sri Lanka started its second innings briskly with the intention of wiping out the deficit quickly on a pitch that helped spin bowlers.

Sri Lankan openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka scored 17 runs off the first over bowled by Mitchell Starc, including four boundaries.

But Lyon ended the promising stand at 37 having Karunaratne (23) caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Two runs later leg spinner Mitchell Swepson trapped Nissaka (14) lbw, a decision the batsman reviewed unsuccessfully.

Kusal Mendis and Oshada Fernando, who came into the match as a replacement for Angelo Mathews who had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day, shared 20 runs for the third wicket before Mendis top-edged a sweep for a catch to Swepson at square leg.

Fernando (12) edged Swepson to Steve Smith at slip to leave Sri Lanka 63-4. Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal put on 32 runs for the fifth wicket but Head took two wickets in his first over which virtually sealed the result.

Head bowled Chandimal (13) with a sharp-turning delivery and two balls later trapped Dhananjaya de Silva lbw. Cameron Green (77) and Usmal Khawaja (71) made half-centuries for Australia in the first innings.

Off spinner Ramesh Mendis bowled best for Sri Lanka with 4-107. Niroshan Dickwella made 58 in Sri Lanka's first innings.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Australia vs Sri Lanka AUS vs SL AUS vs SL 1st Test Nathan Lyon Travis Head
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp