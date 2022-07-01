STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

India vs England: 34-year-old pacer Richard Gleeson gets maiden call-up for T20 matches

None of the players who are involved in the ongoing Test match against India at Edgbaston will feature in the T20 series.

Published: 01st July 2022 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran Lancashire seamer Richard Gleeson

Veteran Lancashire seamer Richard Gleeson (Photo| Instagram)

By PTI

LONDON: Veteran Lancashire seamer Richard Gleeson earned his maiden England call-up for the three-match T20I series against India starting July 7 in Southampton with Jos Buttler taking over as the white-ball captain for the hosts.

None of the players who are involved in the ongoing Test match against India at Edgbaston will feature in the T20 series. However Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Test captain Ben Stokes will link up with the ODI squad with the first match slated on July 12 at the Oval.

Yorkshire spinner Adil Rashid has been given permission by the ECB to miss both series to make The Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

T20 Squad:

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey (Yorkshire) ODI Squad: Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.

Schedule 1st T20I : July 7, Ageas Bowl (10:30 pm IST) 2nd T20I: July 9, Edgbaston (7 pm IST) 3rd T20I : July 10, Trent Bridge (7pm IST) 1st ODI: July 12, Oval, (5:30 pm IST) 2nd ODI: July 14, Lord's (5:30 pm IST) 3rd ODI: July 17: Old Trafford (3:30 pm IST).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India vs England Richard Gleeson IND vs ENG T20
India Matters
An accused in Kanhaiya Lal killing case being taken back to custody after he was produced at an NIA court, in Jaipur, Saturday, July 2, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Udaipur murder accused attacked by mob outside court, clothes ripped
Sana Irshad Mattoo. (Photo | Twitter)
Kashmiri photojournalist & Pulitzer awardee stopped from flying abroad
Image used for representational purposes.
Zika silently spreading across India indicating local transmission: Study
Sreelakshmi
Amid rabies deaths in Kerala, do you have reasons to fear after dog bite? Do vaccines not help?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp