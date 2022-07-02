STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bumrah breaks Lara's world record, smashes Broad for 29 runs as 35 comes off single Test match over

The world record stayed with Lara for 18 years -he had hit South African left-arm spinner Robin Peterson for 28 runs in a Test match in 2003-04.

Jasprit Bumrah bats during the second day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston.(Photo | AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: India captain Jasprit Bumrah bludgeoned a hapless Stuart Broad for 29 runs to create a world record for maximum runs off a single over in Test cricket, beating the legendary Brian Lara's feat by one run.

The world record stayed with Lara for 18 years -- he had hit South African left-arm spinner Robin Peterson for 28 runs in a Test match in 2003-04, which included four fours and two sixes off six legal deliveries.

Former Australia player George Bailey had also scored 28 in an over but he was behind Lara in terms of boundary count.

Broad, who had also been hit for six sixes in an over by Yuvraj Singh in the inaugural World T20 in 2007, gave away 35 in the 84th over of the Indian first innings in the fifth rescheduled Test here.

There were six extra runs -- five wides and a no-ball.

The Indian skipper was not out on 31 off 16 balls with four boundaries and two sixes.

It started with a mistimed hook that went for a boundary, and in frustration, Broad bowled a bouncer that went for five wides.

The next ball was again dug in short and another top-edge got Bumrah seven runs, including a no-ball.

The next three balls were hit for boundaries in different directions -- one through mid-on, one through fine leg and the last one through mid-wicket.

To add insult to his injuries, Bumrah did the proverbial "Bazball" (English cricket's current buzzword that lays emphasis on the attacking intent brought about by new coach Brendon McCullum) with a six over deep mid-wicket.

India finished their first innings on 416, riding hundreds from Rishabh Pant (146) and Ravindra Jadeja (104).

