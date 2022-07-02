STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Overwhelmed by this thoughtfully worded acknowledgement: Mithali Raj reacts to PM Modi's letter

The prime minister extended good wishes to the legendary Indian batter after she announced her retirement from international cricket last month.

Published: 02nd July 2022 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj

Former Indian skipper Mithali Raj (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj on Saturday said she was overwhelmed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "thoughtfully worded acknowledgement" of her contribution to the sport.

The prime minister extended good wishes to the legendary Indian batter after she announced her retirement from international cricket last month, saying the player has been an inspiration for many sportspersons.

"It's a matter of singular honour & pride when one receives such warm encouragement from our Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, who is a role model & inspiration for millions including me.

I am overwhelmed by this thoughtfully worded acknowledgement of my contribution to cricket," Mithali tweeted.

"I will treasure this forever. I feel inspired and encouraged for my next chapter and will strive hard to live up to the expectations of our Hon'ble PM in contributing towards the growth of Indian sports," she wrote on her Twitter handle.

Mithali ended her glorious career after amassing 7805 ODI runs in 232 matches at an average of over 50.

She also scored 2364 runs in 89 T20Is, as well as 699 runs in 12 Tests, including a century and four half-centuries.

ALSO READ | Mithali is an inspiration to many: PM Modi hails former India skipper

The 39-year-old Indian finished her career as the top run-scorer in ODI cricket, 1813 runs ahead of the next highest -- England's Charlotte Edwards.

In his letter to Mithali, who retired after a career that spanned 23 years, the PM said, "You have served Indian cricket for over two decades. You are blessed with the necessary talent, tenacity and transformative edge needed to excel over the years. This zeal has not only helped you but also inspired several other budding sportspersons."

The prime minister added, "One way to view your career is through the numbers. During your long sporting career, there are many records that have been broken as well as created by you. These accomplishments, including you being the top run-scorer in women's international cricket, speak volumes about your abilities."

"But, at the same time, your success is beyond statistics and records. You are a trend-setter, an athlete, who has broken many a glass ceiling and a phenomenal source of motivation for others."

