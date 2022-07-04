Birmingham Test: India 245 all out, set England 378-run target

By Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM: India set England a record-breaking target of 378 runs in the series-deciding test on Monday after getting bowled out for 245 on Day 4.

England has a tough task on its hand to level the series 2-2 with plenty of time left in the test match. England’s best successful run chase in a test came against Australia at Leeds in 2019 when it made 362-9 to win by one wicket.

Skipper Ben Stokes claimed three quick wickets after lunch to finish with 4-33 as India's tail folded inside half an hour into the second session.

Matthew Potts (2-50) and Stuart Broad (2-58) struck in the first session after India resumed on 125-3, but lost the last seven wickets with the addition of 120 runs.

Earlier, England hit back with four wickets in an intriguing first session but India still stretched its lead to a strong 361 by reaching 229-7 by lunch.

England’s ploy to use the part-time off spin of Joe Root inside the first half hour didn’t work before it switched back to Broad.

Cheteshwar Pujara (68), who had completed his half-century in the last over of the third day, started off well by hitting James Anderson for two boundaries in one over, but fell off Broad’s third ball.

Pujara had been patient throughout his over 3-1/2 hour knock, leaving dozens of balls outside the off stump before he cut hard at Broad and was caught at backward point.

Shreyas Iyer’s (19) inability to cope against the short deliveries yet again got exposed on English wickets when he played a tame pull shot against Matthew Potts (2-50) and was caught at mid-wicket.

First innings century-maker Rishabh Pant (57) completed his half century with a boundary off his pads to fine leg against Broad before Root plucked a fine catch as the left-hander attempted an extravagant reverse sweep against left-arm spinner Jack Leach.

Potts continued to threaten India’s tailenders with short balls and Shardul Thakur got struck on the helmet twice before he finally holed out at deep fine leg while attempting a hook shot against the tall fast bowler.

Stokes then folded India’s tail which put up a staunch resistance in the first innings. Mohammed Shami holed out off a short delivery; first-innings century maker Ravindra Jadeja (23) played onto England skipper and Jasprit Bumrah was caught in the deep after striking a six over fine leg.

England has successfully chased down close to 300 runs in the last three test matches which led them to clean sweep the New Zealand 3-0.