England beat India by seven wickets to draw series 2-2; Root, Bairstow script sensational win

This was the fourth time England chased down a target of over 250 in the fourth innings.

Published: 05th July 2022 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

England's Joe Root, right, celebrates scoring a century during the fifth day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow scored majestic centuries as England pulled off their highest-ever successful run chase in the longest format for a convincing seven-wicket win over India in the rescheduled fifth Test here on Tuesday.

England overhauled the 378-run target in the morning session of the fifth and final day with Root and Bairstow remaining unbeaten on 142 and 114 respectively.

England's win meant that the five-match Test series, which spilled over to this year due to COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp last year, ended in 2-2 draw.

This was the fourth time England chased down a target of over 250 in the fourth innings, the earlier three being against New Zealand -- 277, 299, 296 -- in their 3-0 home Test series win last month.

Resuming the day at 259 for 3, England hit the required 119 runs in 19.4 overs.

Root's 173-ball innings was decorated with 19 fours and one six while Bairstow struck 15 boundaries and hit once over the ropes in his 145-ball innings. It was Bairstow's second ton of the match as he had made 106 off 140 balls in England's first innings.

The Indian bowlers toiled the whole of the morning session without success, Captain Jasprit Bumrah (2/74) was the only Indian bowler to take wicket in the England's second innings. He ended the match with five wickets.

Mohammed Siraj had taken four wickets in the England's first innings.

Brief Scores: England: 284 & 378/3 in 76.4 overs (Joe Root 142 not out, Jonny Bairstow 114 not out, Alex Lees 56; Jasprit Bumrah 2/74) beat India 416 & 245 by seven wickets.

TAGS
India England Test Edgbaston Test Joe Root Jonny Bairstow Jasprit Bumrah
