STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

Renuka Singh Thakur steps up to seal ODI series vs Sri Lanka

As the ODIs came along, Renuka stepped up in the first game, getting the big wicket of Chamari Athapaththu.

Published: 05th July 2022 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

India women's national cricket team (Photo | SLC)

India women's national cricket team (Photo | SLC)

By Gomesh S
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Renuka Singh Thakur initially broke into the Indian team for her T20 bowling skills during the tour of Australia in 2021. She was someone who could swing it into the right-hander and had a good yorker up her arsenal.

It showed in the two T20Is she played against Australia then. But her impressive performances in the senior one-dayers and challengers meant she had booked a seat in the flight to New Zealand.

While she made her ODI debut in the bilaterals against the White Ferns, Renuka did not get a game in the World Cup.

In the senior T20 league and Women’s T20 Challenge that followed, she had very little to show. But on her comeback to the side for the Sri Lanka tour, Renuka was chipping in with wickets in the format that suits her best – T20s.

As the ODIs came along, Renuka stepped up in the first game, getting the big wicket of Chamari Athapaththu.

She kept angling it away from the southpaw in the corridor of uncertainty before the Lanka skipper edged one behind. Renuka came back in the middle overs and registered her then career-best of 3/29 as India took a 1-0 lead.

On Monday, in the second ODI, Renuka picked up from where she left off on Friday. It took her just four deliveries to remove Hasini Perera as Renuka broke the southpaw’s defence, hitting the top of the off-stump. Renuka bettered her career-best (4/28) from the last match.

In the chase, Indian openers Smriti Mandhana (94 n.o) and Shafali Verma (71 n.o) put up an unbeaten 174-run stand, sealing the series. 

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 173 all out in 50 overs (Kanchana 47 n.o, Renuka 4/28)  lost to India 174/0 in 25.4 overs (Smriti 94 n.o, Shafali 71 n.o).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Renuka Singh Thakur India vs Sri Lanka
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp