TNPL: Sanjay drives Nellai Royal Kings

CHENNAI: T20 is all about power-hitting and milking runs off the opposition’s top-ranked bowler. When a team does that often, they are assured of success. Thus Nellai Royal Kings managed to keep their all-win record intact by registering their fourth victory over Madurai Panthers in the TNPL at Dindigul on Tuesday night.

All-rounder Sanjay Yadav’s calculated assault (70 n.o. 42b, 4x4, 6x6) and his unbroken 100-run partnership for the fourth wicket with B Indrajith set the tempo for Nellai to thrash Madurai by 26 runs.

Sanjay Yadav seems to be improving with every passing game. He plays with a lot more confidence and his clean hitting is a delight to watch. His six off Varun Chakravarthy over the mid-wicket fence was perhaps the shot of the evening.

Chasing a mammoth 210 for a win, Madurai could muster only 183/8 in 20 overs. Their top order comprising the likes of B Anirudh and K Rajkumar caved in to pressure. Barring KB Arun Karthik who made a brilliant century (106 off 57b), the rest of the Madurai batsmen did not have the heart to fight till the end, Arun, who was dropped while on 68 off Sanjay, waged a lone battle putting his experience to effective use.

His brave effort went in vain as the lower middle-order batters lacked the experience to finish of the game.

Madurai required 45 runs off 12 balls but could manage only 18 runs. Earlier, put into bat, Nellai began on an aggressive note with openers Sri Neranjan and Pradosh Ranjan Paul going hammer and tongs on the Madurai attack.

Neranjan scored runs freely at will off Sunny Sandhu and Kiran Akash. He could pick the length a bit early and was spot on with his shot selection. Neranjan and Pradosh raised 35 runs in 3.5 overs. Then he combined well with Aparajith and maintained the tempo. Neranjan and Aparajith were harsh on India player Varun Chakravarthy.

The mystery spinner gave away 16 runs in his first over and was removed from the attack. Neranjan’s six off Varun over square leg showed his intent and was lapped up by the crowd. He missed a well-deserved 50 and was out on 47 when he edged a wide delivery from R Mithun to Karthik behind the stumps.

Aparajith continued from where Neranjan left and made a sweet 34 off 27 balls and in the process helped the team cross the 100-run mark. But it was the duo of Sanjay Yadav and skipper B Indrajith that gelled as a pair and helped their side post a challenging total.

TNPL

Brief scores: Nellai Royal Kings 209/3 in 20 overs (Neranjan 47, Aparajith 34, Sanjay 70 n.o) bt Madurai Panthers 183/8 in 20 overs (Karthik 106, Harish 3/30).