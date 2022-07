Sri Lanka opt to bowl against India in third women's ODI

By PTI

PALLEKELE: Sri Lanka skipper Chamari Athapaththu won the toss and elected to field against India in the third and final women's ODI here on Thursday.

India lead the series 2-0.

Teams: India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia(wk), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Hasini Perera, Harshitha Madavi, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani(w), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Ama Kanchana, Inoka Ranaweera.