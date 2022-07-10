STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

'We deserved to lose', reckons England skipper Jos Buttler after loss against India

Indians moved on from their slightly-off batting performance in the first half to bundle out hosts for 121 and capture the series.

Published: 10th July 2022 08:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2022 08:38 AM   |  A+A-

Jos_Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler walks off the field of play during the first T20 international cricket match between England and India in Southampton, England, on July 7, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BIRMINGHAM: After facing a crushing defeat against India in the second T20I, England skipper Jos Buttler said that his team's performance was not up to the mark and they 'deserved to lose'.

Indian pace attack led by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah feasted on English batters and delivered tight bowling performances to help the visitors clinch the T20 series after bundling out England for 121 runs within 17 overs in the second T20I here at Birmingham on Saturday.

"Very disappointing. We didn't play anywhere close to what we wanted and deserved to lose. The bowlers were excellent, especially Gleeson and Jordan. Any time you lose three wickets in the powerplay it is hard to catch up," said Buttler in a post-match presentation.

England pacers, led by Richard Gleeson and Chris Jordan, dominated the Indian batters in the second T20I here at Birmingham as Men in Blue posted a competitive 170/8 in their 20 overs, with efforts from captain Rohit Sharma (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (46*) proving extremely valuable for the visitors.

"Not just the wickets but the guys he (Gleeson) got out, overall a fantastic debut. He has bowled fantastically well, CJ always bowls the pressure overs and the figures can sometimes cloud what he's doing. We don't have much time to reflect on it as the next game is tomorrow," he added.

England had an extremely disappointing day with the bat. The highly-attacking batting line-up could not live up to its hype again, fizzling out in front of Indian pacers. Indians moved on from their slightly-off batting performance in the first half to bundle out hosts for 121 and capture the series.

Only Moeen Ali (35) and David Willey (33*) could put up some decent scores next to their names. The foundation for this amazing exhibition of bowling was laid by Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplays.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
T20I Jos Buttler Richard Gleeson Chris Jordan cricket India vs England 2nd T20I T20 series
India Matters
image used for representational purpose only. . (Photo | PTI)
Hopes of finding survivors in Amarnath flash floods fading
(Representational Photo | PTI)
BA.2.38 has not led to any increase in hospitalisation, disease severity: Insacog bulletin
image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Rain: Telangana declares holidays for educational institutions for 3 days
Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)
Amid Congress split rumours, notification for Goa Assembly Dy Speaker poll withdrawn

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp