ICC men's ODI Player Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah back to No.1

By PTI

DUBAI: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has regained the top spot in the ICC men's ODI Player Rankings after fashioning India's 10-wicket win over England with a career-best haul of six for 19 in the first game at The Oval.

Bumrah had lost the top spot to New Zealand's Trent Boult in February 2020 after being No.1 for most of the preceding two years.

He has been at the top for a total of 730 days, more than any other Indian and the ninth-most in history.

Bumrah, who has been No1 in T20Is in the past and is currently at a career-best third position in Tests, is only the second Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev to be No1 in the ODI rankings.

Maninder Singh, Anil Kumble and Ravindra Jadeja are the other India bowlers to have attained top ranking.

Bumrah's new-ball partner Mohammad Shami too has gained after grabbing three for 31 and playing his role in skittling England out for 110 in 25.2 overs.

Shami has progressed three slots to reach joint-23rd position along with team-mate Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

In batting chart, captain Rohit Sharma has bridged the gap with third-placed Virat Kohli to just one rating point after his brisk 76 not out helped India chase down the target in just 18.

4 overs, while left-hander Shikhar Dhawan inched up one slot to 12th position after his unbeaten 31.

In the latest weekly rankings update that also considers performances in the first two Ireland versus New Zealand matches, and the first West Indies versus Bangladesh match, England captain Jos Buttler has moved up one slot to 24th after top-scoring for England with 30.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal (up one place to 19th), New Zealand's Tom Latham (up one place to 21st) and Ireland's Harry Tector (up 10 places to 34th) are the others to move up the ODI rankings for batters, while Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan (up two places to sixth) and New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson (re-entered at 18th) are the other notable gainers among bowlers.

In the ICC men's T20I Player Rankings, India batter Suryakumar Yadav has gained 44 slots to reach a career-best fifth position after his valiant 117 in the final match of a three-T20I series against England.

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies is up five places to eighth after a match-winning 74 not out in the final match of their series against Bangladesh.

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has surged seven places to a career-best seventh position after a haul of three for 15 in the second T20I in Birmingham, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (up two places to 19th), Harshal Patel (up 10 places to 23rd) and Bumrah (up six places to 27th) also progressed.

