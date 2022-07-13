STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Cricket

ICC men's ODI Player Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah back to No.1

Bumrah had lost the top spot to New Zealand's Trent Boult in February 2020 after being No.1 for most of the preceding two years.

Published: 13th July 2022 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2022 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

India's Jasprit Bumrah. (Photo | AP)

India's Jasprit Bumrah. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

DUBAI: Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has regained the top spot in the ICC men's ODI Player Rankings after fashioning India's 10-wicket win over England with a career-best haul of six for 19 in the first game at The Oval.

Bumrah had lost the top spot to New Zealand's Trent Boult in February 2020 after being No.1 for most of the preceding two years.

He has been at the top for a total of 730 days, more than any other Indian and the ninth-most in history.

Bumrah, who has been No1 in T20Is in the past and is currently at a career-best third position in Tests, is only the second Indian fast bowler after Kapil Dev to be No1 in the ODI rankings.

Maninder Singh, Anil Kumble and Ravindra Jadeja are the other India bowlers to have attained top ranking.

Bumrah's new-ball partner Mohammad Shami too has gained after grabbing three for 31 and playing his role in skittling England out for 110 in 25.2 overs.

Shami has progressed three slots to reach joint-23rd position along with team-mate Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

In batting chart, captain Rohit Sharma has bridged the gap with third-placed Virat Kohli to just one rating point after his brisk 76 not out helped India chase down the target in just 18.

4 overs, while left-hander Shikhar Dhawan inched up one slot to 12th position after his unbeaten 31.

In the latest weekly rankings update that also considers performances in the first two Ireland versus New Zealand matches, and the first West Indies versus Bangladesh match, England captain Jos Buttler has moved up one slot to 24th after top-scoring for England with 30.

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal (up one place to 19th), New Zealand's Tom Latham (up one place to 21st) and Ireland's Harry Tector (up 10 places to 34th) are the others to move up the ODI rankings for batters, while Bangladesh spinner Mehidy Hasan (up two places to sixth) and New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson (re-entered at 18th) are the other notable gainers among bowlers.

In the ICC men's T20I Player Rankings, India batter Suryakumar Yadav has gained 44 slots to reach a career-best fifth position after his valiant 117 in the final match of a three-T20I series against England.

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies is up five places to eighth after a match-winning 74 not out in the final match of their series against Bangladesh.

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has surged seven places to a career-best seventh position after a haul of three for 15 in the second T20I in Birmingham, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (up two places to 19th), Harshal Patel (up 10 places to 23rd) and Bumrah (up six places to 27th) also progressed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ICC men's ODI Player Rankings Jasprit Bumrah
India Matters
Parliament House. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Words like 'ashamed', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' to be unparliamentary in LS, RS
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions. (Photo | AP)
Kerala: Man from UAE develops symptoms of Monkeypox, likely to be country's first case
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
After 145 days, India records over 20,000 covid cases and 38 deaths in 24 hours
Police stand guard during the hearing of the Gyanvapi case, outside the Varanasi District Court. (File Photo | PTI)
Gyanvapi case: Plaintiffs don’t seek possession of mosque property, contends lawyer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp